Severe storm damages school in West Karbi Anglong

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
KHERONI, May 14: Powerful storm wreaked havoc at Jengkha Green English ME School located in Jengkha Rongpi Arong under Kheroni Police Station, West Karbi Anglong district, on Tuesday, triggering widespread chaos and damage.

The sudden storm hit during school hours, forcing hundreds of students to flee their classrooms in panic. Fortunately, all students and staff managed to escape unharmed, though the incident left many shaken.

Strong gusts of wind ripped off tin sheets from the school buildings, leaving the infrastructure severely damaged and exposing classrooms to the elements. The extent of structural damage is being assessed by local authorities, who have also begun surveying other affected areas across the district.

While no injuries have been reported so far, the incident has highlighted serious concerns regarding the structural resilience of school buildings in the face of increasingly frequent extreme weather events.

Local officials and disaster management teams are currently working on relief measures and evaluating the necessary repairs to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

