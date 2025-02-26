16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
type here...

Shiv Ratri sees surge in fruits prices in Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

T Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: On the eve of Sivratri, fruit stalls at Diphu market saw a rush of customers buying fruits.

- Advertisement -

Many resorted to buy the necessary items today. Fruit vendors had good business on the occasion. Coconut with shells removed is costing Rs 60, while apple is costing between Rs 200 to 250 per kg.

Related Posts:

Bananas of different varieties are put on sale at different prices. Local variety banana (sinikal) one bunch is costing between Rs 30, Rs 40 to Rs 50 and four oranges is costing between Rs 40 to Rs 50 depending on the variety and size.

One of the fruit vendors Babul Biswas said unlike other days. He said though the business will be at peak on Wednesday, he has not increased the prices as it was not a one day business.

A customer Nilmoni Deb, who came to buy fruits for tomorrow said, “I prefer to buy fruits today as there are other preparations for Sivratri to be done tomorrow morning. Prices are somewhat the same as other days.”

- Advertisement -

10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rahul Pareek Art Academy stamps unique Shiva artwork to masterpiece

The Hills Times -
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night