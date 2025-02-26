Shiv Ratri sees surge in fruits prices in Diphu

T Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 25: On the eve of Sivratri, fruit stalls at Diphu market saw a rush of customers buying fruits.

Many resorted to buy the necessary items today. Fruit vendors had good business on the occasion. Coconut with shells removed is costing Rs 60, while apple is costing between Rs 200 to 250 per kg.

Bananas of different varieties are put on sale at different prices. Local variety banana (sinikal) one bunch is costing between Rs 30, Rs 40 to Rs 50 and four oranges is costing between Rs 40 to Rs 50 depending on the variety and size.

One of the fruit vendors Babul Biswas said unlike other days. He said though the business will be at peak on Wednesday, he has not increased the prices as it was not a one day business.

A customer Nilmoni Deb, who came to buy fruits for tomorrow said, “I prefer to buy fruits today as there are other preparations for Sivratri to be done tomorrow morning. Prices are somewhat the same as other days.”

