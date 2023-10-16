Shraddhanjali Flyover Set For Inauguration On October 18

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 15: Guwahati’s newly constructed Shraddhanjali Flyover over the Zoo-Narengi road is all set to be inaugurated on Maha Panchami, which falls on October 18, 2023. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement, revealing that the inauguration is scheduled to take place between 5 to 5.30 pm on the said date. The foundation stone for the flyover was laid on February 1, 2022, and the project has been completed within a remarkable span of 19 months.

Chief minister Sarma expressed optimism that the flyover, featuring three lanes on each side, will significantly alleviate traffic congestion on RG Baruah Road for the next two decades. One of these lanes will divert traffic towards Geeta Mandir. Furthermore, a carriageway has been established beneath the flyover on both sides, effectively creating a seven-lane structure. The flyover has been named in honor of Shradhanjali Kanan.

This infrastructure project is poised to be a significant boon to the city’s transportation and is a testament to efficient planning and execution in the development of Guwahati’s urban infrastructure.