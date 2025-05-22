Shyam Chetri, renowned sportsman and social activist, passes away

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 21: Shyam Chetri, a respected sportsman, social activist, and government employee, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at his residence near Haflong Kali Bari. He was 65 and had been bedridden for several days due to illness.

Chetri is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and a wide circle of relatives, friends, and admirers who deeply mourn his passing.

Professionally, Chetri served as an accountant in the Treasury Office in Haflong, Dima Hasao. Beyond his official duties, he was widely known for his passionate involvement in community development and sports promotion. He was an active member of several organizations, including the District Sports Association (DSA), the District Arm Wrestling Association, and notably served as the district president of the Assam Gorkha Sammellan.

In recognition of his lifelong contributions, the Dima Hasao Sports Association (DHSA) honored his memory by flying its flag at half-mast. His residence saw a steady stream of mourners who gathered to pay their final respects.

Shyam Chetri was cremated at the Haflong crematory today, May 21, at 11:30 AM.