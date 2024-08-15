Silchar Medical College Advisory Sparks Controversy in Assam

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: A recent advisory issued by Silchar Medical College has triggered widespread controversy in Assam. The advisory, which contains specific guidelines and regulations, has been met with criticism from various quarters, sparking debates across the state.

The nature of the advisory has not only raised eyebrows but also led to accusations of insensitivity and overreach by the medical institution. Critics argue that the advisory could negatively impact students and staff, leading to an environment of discomfort and uncertainty.

In response to the growing backlash, authorities at Silchar Medical College have sought to clarify the intent behind the advisory, emphasizing that it was meant to improve the functioning of the institution and ensure better discipline. However, this has done little to quell the unrest, with many calling for the advisory to be revoked or revised.

As the situation escalates, the controversy continues to dominate discussions in Assam, with stakeholders and the general public eagerly awaiting further developments. The incident has highlighted the sensitive nature of institutional regulations and their impact on community sentiments.