35 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 15, 2024
type here...

Silchar Medical College Advisory Sparks Controversy in Assam

An advisory issued by Silchar Medical College has ignited a row in Assam, leading to debates and backlash over its implications.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 15, Thursday: A recent advisory issued by Silchar Medical College has triggered widespread controversy in Assam. The advisory, which contains specific guidelines and regulations, has been met with criticism from various quarters, sparking debates across the state.

- Advertisement -

The nature of the advisory has not only raised eyebrows but also led to accusations of insensitivity and overreach by the medical institution. Critics argue that the advisory could negatively impact students and staff, leading to an environment of discomfort and uncertainty.

In response to the growing backlash, authorities at Silchar Medical College have sought to clarify the intent behind the advisory, emphasizing that it was meant to improve the functioning of the institution and ensure better discipline. However, this has done little to quell the unrest, with many calling for the advisory to be revoked or revised.

As the situation escalates, the controversy continues to dominate discussions in Assam, with stakeholders and the general public eagerly awaiting further developments. The incident has highlighted the sensitive nature of institutional regulations and their impact on community sentiments.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Future at Risk Due to Hindu-Muslim Population Imbalance: CM Himanta...

The Hills Times -