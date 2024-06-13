29 C
Silchar prepares against flash floods

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, June 12: In a bid to clean drains and sewerage channels to mitigate the problem of flash floods in Silchar, the district administration has sought the cooperation of local citizens in Rangirkhal, Singirkhal, and Longaikhal, specifically those who have built constructions, RCC slabs, or temporary structures over the connected drains, to clear the built structures by June 30.

A notice was issued in this regard by district commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha on Wednesday. The notice states that during field visits to Rangirkhal, Singirkhal, and Longaikhal, it has been observed that some inhabitants of these localities have constructed RCC slab structures, temporary bamboo structures, and extensions over the connected drains without providing for manholes, thus obstructing the clearing and cleaning of drains. It has also been observed that due to siltation, there is a blockage of the natural flow of water through the drains, triggering artificial floods and persistent water logging during rainy days in those areas. Consequently, there is an immediate need to take necessary steps to keep the natural drainage system free from any blockage to ensure the smooth and natural flow of stormwater during rainy days and avoid artificial floods or water logging in different parts of Silchar town, the notice by DC Jha stated.

Further, the DC, who is also the chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed the citizens to clear the built structures by June 30. The constructed structures will be razed if the order is not followed by that date, the notice stated.

