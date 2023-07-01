Silchar: Tension Escalates as 2 Muslim Families Allegedly Attacked

Silchar, July 01: The town of Silchar continues to grapple with escalating tensions between communities, despite the efforts of a peace committee established by the Cachar district administration to maintain law and order during the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations.

Reports indicate that Barak Valley’s Silchar was once again engulfed in tension on Friday night following alleged attacks on two Muslim families in separate incidents.

Late in the evening around 10:30 p.m., unidentified individuals targeted a four-wheeler carrying a minority community family near Silchar’s Tarapur END Colony. The attackers not only vandalized the vehicle but also hurled stones and subjected the victims to verbal abuse, accompanied by anti-Muslim slurs.

During the attack, a woman named Ayesha Sultana Barbhuiya (60), wife of Maulana Abdul Sukur, and a child named Musfiq Choudhury (10) sustained injuries. The incident has been reported to the Arunachal police station in Silchar, leading to the registration of a case.

In response to the news, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta promptly arrived at the Arunachal police station to assess the situation. The injured victims were subsequently transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital for medical attention.

In another disturbing incident, a four-wheeler carrying a young patient and their family was allegedly attacked by a group of individuals near the second Railway gate in Tarapur. The assailants reportedly targeted the vehicle with liquor bottles. Fortunately, the family managed to escape unharmed and avert further danger.

Prior to these incidents, a clash had erupted between two communities over the issue of ‘Qurbani’ near Silchar’s Panchayat Road on the day of Bakri-Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha). The confrontation resulted in several injuries and substantial damage to vehicles.

Law enforcement authorities in Cachar resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the large gathering of people involved in the clash.

In light of these troubling events, the district administration took swift action and established a peace committee comprising representatives from both communities, as well as local intellectuals. Their collective aim is to restore peace and harmony in the region, addressing the underlying tensions that have fueled recent incidents.

It is crucial for Silchar and its residents to find common ground and work towards peaceful coexistence, transcending differences and fostering a sense of unity and understanding.