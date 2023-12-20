Singing and dancing competition held in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 19: The Student Prayer Movement organised an engaging singing and dancing competition at Top Visionary Residential School, Raikom Aklam in Bokajan, creating an atmosphere filled with talent and enthusiasm.

In the singing competition, Alisha Rongpharpi clinched the 1st prize, followed by Sarjinong Dera securing the second prize, and -Ing Kro earning the third prize.

The dancing competition showcased remarkable performances, with the Believers Eastern Church troupe securing the top spot. The 2nd prize went to the troupe of Klirdap Baptist Church, while the 3rd prize was awarded to CRC Church, and the 4th prize was claimed by the Assembly of God, 10 Mile.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of Gumyile Singnarpi, the proprietor of Top Visionary Residential School, alongside Raju Engleng, the president of Karbi Students Association, Bokajan District Committee, and other distinguished guests. The event not only celebrated the winners but also highlighted the vibrant talent within the local community.