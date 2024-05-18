Sivasagar DDC meeting held

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, May 17: The Sivasagar District Development Committee meeting was held on Friday, chaired by district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav. Yadav directed the district agriculture officer to make early preparations for the rabi crops in the district. He also cautioned the concerned departments, especially the Water Resource department, to make all necessary provisions for any flood situation during the monsoon season in the district. The DC directed the Lok Nirman department to complete the roads and bridges under construction before the rainy days. He also urged the officers to expedite all development works and maintain quality. The meeting was attended by all departmental heads, besides the DDC, ADCs, and higher officers of district administration.