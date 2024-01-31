13 C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Sivasagar locals laud Handique family for land grant

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 30: The Handique family of Sivasagar Bogeedoul recently donated two bighas of their own land to nearby 350 No Banhgarh Primary School. Furthermore, the large-hearted family of Hores Handique built the surrounding walls that cost them nearly Rs 10 lakhs.

In the meeting organised by the school and local people, Handique said that they donated the property in the name of their late father Nareswar Handique and mother Bogeetara Handique. The school field was formally thrown open for the children by Bapuram Konwar, a retired teacher. Banhgarh school authority felicitated the members of the Handique family in the meeting presided over by Pabitrapran Gogoi, and they were Haresh Handique, Dr Taru Handique, Daisy Handique, Karabi Handique, and Prabin Konwar. Dr Jogesh Bora, president, Gargaon College Governing Body, addressed the gathering as the guest speaker.

