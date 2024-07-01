Sivasagar Marwari Sanmilan organises blood test camp

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 30: The Marwari Sanmilan in Khemka Matri Sadan, Doulmukh Chariali, organised a blood test camp that received commendation from the local community. The camp, conducted in collaboration with DR Lal PathLab, Dibrugarh, was part of their social service initiative. Blood samples were collected from donors at a nominal price, which was 70 percent less than other laboratories, and the reports were delivered online.

- Advertisement -

The initiative was led by office bearers of Marwari Sanmilan, including Rupchand Karnani (secretary), Gopal Krishna Chandak (vice president), Pradip Khemka (president, Matri Sadan), Nanda Kishore Shahu (proprietor, Nidan), Rajiv Bhattacharjya (manager, DR Lal Pathlab), Rabi Sarmah, Bijy Sankar Bharali, Sabal Bora, and Jitu Baruah.