Six Bir Lachit Sena Members Arrested for their alleged involvement in clashes at Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI, Jan 27: A total of six members of the Bir Lachit Sena organisation in Assam have been apprehended by the police in Guwahati for their alleged involvement in clashes with the authorities of the Kamakhya Temple here.

The arrested individuals, identified as Bikash Axom, Tapan Sharma, Matiur Rahman, Rabi Dihingia, Manoj Deka, and Bikrant Kalita.

As per local media reports, the clashes unfolded on Friday (January 26) when a scuffle erupted between the Bir Lachit Sena members and employees of the Kamakhya Temple parking. The dispute reportedly arose over matters related to the parking of vehicles.

Following this, the temple management promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the members of the organization who were involved in the incident.

The FIR has been lodged at the Jalukbari police station in Guwahati.