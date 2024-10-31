Six cattle thieves caught by locals in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 30: On Tuesday night, thieves stole cows from Tarani village under Margherita co-district and hid them inside the Tarani Reserve Forest to transport them by car the following morning. After receiving information, local residents apprehended all six cattle thieves and beat them black and blue.

The gang of six cattle thieves, along with two vehicles, was apprehended and handed over to Pengree police.

Pengree police have launched an investigation against the cattle thieves. Locals suspect that several other cattle thieves may fall into the police trap, as Buridehing mauza is considered a safe corridor for cattle smuggling.