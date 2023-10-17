Skill development workshop concludes in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct. 16: Executive member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC)’s industries and

commerce and soil conservation, Prabhat Chandra Tar there is livelihood in hair cutting.

“People from outside comes here to earn money only by cutting hair. The money they earn is sent to

homes far away. Local youths can take up this job,” said Tar.

He said this while addressing a ten-day skill development training on hair cutting and traditional

jewellery making organized by the additional director of industries and commerce that concluded in

Karbi Anglong on October 14.

Taro distributed kits to the trainees during the program. The trainees came from different parts of Karbi

Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Encouraging the youths to start on their own, the EM said, “With the knowledge to make traditional

jewelry the trainees can venture out on their own. The jewelry can also be sold online. There are lots of

raw materials in Karbi Anglong, but people don’t know how to process them. There is also the problem

of marketing. The trainees can take advice from consultants,” said Taro.

The EM gave an example of two brothers of Umpanai in West Karbi Anglong who earns in lakhs just by

cutting hair.

The closing function was also attended by chairman of the DI & CC Development Board, Anupam Tokbi

and additional director, DI & CC, Melina Terangpi.