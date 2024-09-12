Social worker Amiya Sharma passes away

HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Sept 11: A resident of Sivasagar Amolapatty, founder president of Rangpur Mohila Chara, and a leading member of the Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj, Amiya Sharma passed away due to age-related ailments on Sunday. She was 89. An alumna of Lady Keane College in Shillong, Sharma worked as a teacher at Jorhat Devi Charan School for several years. Married to Tarini Charan Sharma of the famous Khataniar family in Sivasagar in 1960, Amiya Sharma devoted herself to various social services in Sivasagar. Sharma was an adviser to the North East Women Entrepreneurs Association, Sadou Asom Lakhike Santha, and several other organisations. She leaves behind a son, daughter-in-law, a daughter, and other relatives. Her death is mourned by the Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Rangpur Mohila Samity, Sadou Asom Sanmilita Brahman Samaj, and several others.