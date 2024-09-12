27 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 12, 2024
type here...

Social worker Amiya Sharma passes away

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 11: A resident of Sivasagar Amolapatty, founder president of Rangpur Mohila Chara, and a leading member of the Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj, Amiya Sharma passed away due to age-related ailments on Sunday. She was 89. An alumna of Lady Keane College in Shillong, Sharma worked as a teacher at Jorhat Devi Charan School for several years. Married to Tarini Charan Sharma of the famous Khataniar family in Sivasagar in 1960, Amiya Sharma devoted herself to various social services in Sivasagar. Sharma was an adviser to the North East Women Entrepreneurs Association, Sadou Asom Lakhike Santha, and several other organisations. She leaves behind a son, daughter-in-law, a daughter, and other relatives. Her death is mourned by the Hindu Dharma Namghar Samaj, Brihattar Sivasagar Press Club, Rangpur Mohila Samity, Sadou Asom Sanmilita Brahman Samaj, and several others.

Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Food processing training organised in Manas landscape

The Hills Times -
Honeymoon Destinations in North East India 9 Famous Tourist Places Where Photography Is Banned 7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India