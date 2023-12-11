Social worker Shankar Prasad Gupta passes away at 99

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 10: Shankar Prasad Gupta, a well-known social worker and senior citizen, breathed his last at the age of 99, on Saturday night at his elder daughter’s residence in Kasaudar village, Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh. The news of his sudden demise led to an outpouring of relatives and community members gathering at his residence in Biswanath Chariali.

Shankar Prasad Gupta was widely recognised for his cheerful and friendly nature, endearing him to the people in his community. With over seven decades of dedicated service in the field of social work, Gupta was actively involved with various organisations. He served as the village head of Saryan Dihu Bhagat village in Ballia district for nearly 38 years and played a crucial role in the Quit India Movement.

Having arrived in Assam in 1939, Gupta made significant contributions to education, notably in the establishment of institutions such as Hindi Vidyalaya, Rashtriya Vidyalaya High School, Prabodh Hindi Vidyalaya, and Rashtrabhasha Primary School. His impactful work earned him the Mahatma Gandhi Jyotiba Phule National Honor in Delhi in 2006, along with recognition from institutions like the North-East Hindi Sahitya Academy.

Various organisations, including the Biswanath Chamber of Commerce and the Cremation Committee, expressed deep condolences during this time. Prabhunath Singh, founder president of Biswanath Chariali Rashtrabhasha Prabodh Vidyalaya Prabodh Vidyalaya Sampark Samiti, and Secretary Santosh Kumar Mahato conveyed profound condolences on the demise of Shankar Prasad Gupta, senior chief advisor of the committee.

