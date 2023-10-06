Society will be strong when women of the state become strong: Ajanta Neog

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, October 5: Ajanta Neog, minister for finance, women & child development, highlighted the importance of women’s and children’s development in building a stronger society. She made these remarks during a large public gathering organized for ‘Mass Awareness on Women Safety, Security & Empowerment’ at Phulbari Tea Estate in Rangapara, Sonitpur District. The event aimed to commemorate the International Day of Girl Child on October 11 and was part of a month-long activity program initiated by minister Ajanta Neog in various Assam districts with tea gardens.

Minister Ajanta Neog stressed the need to reduce child and maternal mortality rates in the state, particularly in tea garden areas, where 80% of the work is carried out by women. She emphasized the importance of providing healthy food to women in these areas to ensure the well-being of both mothers and babies. The minister also urged tea community organizations to work together to curb the alleged consumption of country liquor in tea garden areas.

Furthermore, Ajanta Neog called upon all stakeholders connected with the tea community to actively contribute to the educational, cultural, social, and economic development of their community. The event included traditional games, competitions, cultural performances, a puppet show on child marriage and anemia prevention, as well as informative booths on women’s safety, security, and empowerment services.

Several dignitaries, including MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rabha, MLA Barchala Ganesh Limbu, MLA Biswanath Pramod Borthakur, Director of Women and Child Development Assam Bibhas Modi, and others, attended the program. The event was an effort to raise awareness and promote women’s empowerment and safety in the region.