Soft skills workshop concludes at Lokra

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 21: A two-day extravaganza of extracurricular activities and competitions, organised by the North East Educational Trust (NGO) in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, concluded on Sunday. The vibrant event, held at the Community Centre in Labarghari, Lokra, aimed to provide students from various educational institutions a platform to showcase their talents.

Participating schools included Naya Labarghari ME School, Karmabir HS, Chengelimora HS, Dafala LP School, and Anubhav, Chengelimora HS. The initiative not only facilitated competitions in poster making, poetry, and drama but also encouraged a sense of community and camaraderie among the participants. This holistic approach to development within the educational sphere was a key focus of the event.

Additionally, an information kiosk was set up to guide and encourage students to consider joining the Assam Rifles and the Indian Armed Forces. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 250 students who engaged wholeheartedly in the various competitions and activities over the two days.

