Son arrested for alleged matricide

JORHAT, Dec 28: One person has been apprehended for the alleged murder of his mother in Bhelguri Kalia Gaon, situated under the jurisdiction of Deberapar Police Outpost, Mariani Police Station, Jorhat. The accused, Nobin Bora, is facing charges under Section 302 IPC, and a case (No: 120/2023) has been officially registered against him, according to the Police Outpost in-charge, SI Birup Kumar Gogoi.

The arrest followed the discovery of Nobin Bora in a room with his battered mother, Niru Bora, on Wednesday night. Responding to neighbours’ reports of a disturbance around 11:30 pm, the police arrived at the scene and forcibly entered the residence after breaking open the back door. Inside, an iron rod and the broken leg of a chair were found.

Sadly, Niru Bora was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police are investigating the motive behind this tragic incident. Family members revealed that Nobin had a history of opium addiction, but he had supposedly overcome this habit recently. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.