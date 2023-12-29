18 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...

Son arrested for alleged matricide

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 28: One person has been apprehended for the alleged murder of his mother in Bhelguri Kalia Gaon, situated under the jurisdiction of Deberapar Police Outpost, Mariani Police Station, Jorhat. The accused, Nobin Bora, is facing charges under Section 302 IPC, and a case (No: 120/2023) has been officially registered against him, according to the Police Outpost in-charge, SI Birup Kumar Gogoi.

- Advertisement -

The arrest followed the discovery of Nobin Bora in a room with his battered mother, Niru Bora, on Wednesday night. Responding to neighbours’ reports of a disturbance around 11:30 pm, the police arrived at the scene and forcibly entered the residence after breaking open the back door. Inside, an iron rod and the broken leg of a chair were found.

Sadly, Niru Bora was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police are investigating the motive behind this tragic incident. Family members revealed that Nobin had a history of opium addiction, but he had supposedly overcome this habit recently. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Hannah Waddingham says she has no time for Tom Cruise haters

The Hills Times - 0
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dazzles In Gorgeous Date Night Outfits 8 Snowy Escapes To Himachal Pradesh This Winter Premium Whiskies To Make Your Winters ‘Liquorly Warm’ Must Visit Places In Arunachal’s West Kameng District 10 Single Malt Whiskies Under INR 7000