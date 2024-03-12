Sonitpur completes 52 day capacity development program

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 11: Under the collaboration of the District Institute of Education & Training and Samagra Siksha, Sonitpur, a 52-day long capacity development program on ‘School Leadership’ was completed on Monday for more than a hundred principals and head teachers of all the higher secondary and secondary schools located within the district of Sonitpur. With the program design of 6+2+4 days face-to-face training and sharing, the program included fieldwork and internships too.

During the inaugural program, Dr Raj Kiran Doley, lecturer of DIET & State Resource Group (SRG) Member of Leadership Academy, Assam, oriented the participants about the entire course design and various aspects of conducting the program in different phases. He also emphasised the significance of leadership qualities of a school head, especially in the context of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and the roles to be played at different stages of education under the 5+3+3+4 structure to bring about quality changes into the schooling system. The ADC (education)-cum-district mission coordinator Kabita Kakoti Konwar attended the inaugural program and addressed the participants. The DPO (TT) of SSA Ramen Medhi coordinated the entire program. The other resource persons involved in conducting the program were Manisha Baishya, Barasha Deka, Debananda Hazarika, Abul Islam, Dhurum Sula Bodo, and Lill Bahadur Thakuri. In addition, block resource persons Dulal Das, Kudrat Ali, Khirada Deka, Anjan Deka were present during the program to provide necessary support.

In the first phase of the program, the participants were allowed to engage in fieldwork at their respective schools for 10 days. Again, the participants came back for 2 days of review and feedback workshop in face-to-face mode and were then sent back for an internship for another 30 days at their respective schools. Following this, they had a face-to-face gathering for another 4 days in which they shared their experiences of implementing the takeaways from the program and discussed the changes they could make in their respective schools.

It is noteworthy that this is an overarching capacity development program of Samagra Siksha and SCERT that has been implemented in all the districts of Assam for enhancing leadership skills amongst the school heads and ensuring school effectiveness. The participants will soon be awarded joint certification from NIEPA, Delhi, and SCERT, Assam, for successfully completing the course, as informed by Dr Doley, the SRG Member of State Leadership Academy.