Sonitpur District College Employees Association holds executive meeting and felicitation ceremony

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 4: The undivided Sonitpur District College Employees Association convened an executive meeting at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat. The meeting, presided over by Kukil Bharali, the president of the Association and senior assistant of LOKD College, aimed to address several key issues.

Ananta Barthakur, the senior assistant of Biswanath College and general secretary of the association, provided an overview of the meeting’s objectives. Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal of THB College, extended a warm welcome, and invited guests included Tulshi Saikia, vice president, and Chittaranjan Kakati, working president of All Assam College Employees Association.

Among the topics discussed were concerns about the post-retirement benefits of NPS employees, pending recruitment of Grade III and IV employees, and the non-implementation of time scale benefit proposals submitted by colleges across the state. The meeting also featured a felicitation for Mukut Bhuyan, a retired senior assistant of THB College.

In the second session, a special meeting was organised by the Employees Association of THB College to honour the retired senior assistant. Bhaben Basumatary, president of THB College Employees Association, chaired the meeting, while Amlan Jyoti Kalita, secretary of the College Employees Association, moderated the event. Dr Bipul Kr Bora, president of the Governing Body of the college, Dr Ajit Hazarika, principal, and Dr Anju Chhetri were the guests of honour.

The retired senior assistant was felicitated with a citation, xorai, gamosa, and cheleng chador by the college’s employee association office bearers. Additionally, the college’s principal presented the retired employee with complete pension papers and a copy of the GPF order.