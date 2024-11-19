Sonitpur holds meeting for LCDC 2024-25

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 18: The District Coordination Committee meeting for the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign 2024-25 (LCDC) was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

- Advertisement -

Additional district commissioner (health) Twahir Alam welcomed everyone to the meeting and urged the stakeholders to have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities for the campaign and to adhere to the provided timeline. Zonal leprosy officer, Sonitpur, Dr TB Chetri, informed the gathering about the 14-day campaign scheduled to run from December 2 to December 16 in the district. Dr Chetri stated that house-to-house screening would be conducted by a team of health workers for everyone above 2 years of age. He elaborated on the strategies to be applied for detecting leprosy cases in the district. Joint director of Health Services, Sonitpur, Dr Rupak Baruah, emphasised that no household should be left unvisited, and no individual above 2 years of age should remain unscreened.

Inspector of schools Prabhat Das, DIPRO Ankita Gogoi, SDMOs, BPMs, and other concerned officials from the Health Department, NHM, and district administration were present at the meeting.