18 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Sonitpur holds meeting for LCDC 2024-25

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 18: The District Coordination Committee meeting for the Leprosy Case Detection Campaign 2024-25 (LCDC) was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. 

- Advertisement -

Additional district commissioner (health) Twahir Alam welcomed everyone to the meeting and urged the stakeholders to have a clear understanding of their roles and responsibilities for the campaign and to adhere to the provided timeline. Zonal leprosy officer, Sonitpur, Dr TB Chetri, informed the gathering about the 14-day campaign scheduled to run from December 2 to December 16 in the district. Dr Chetri stated that house-to-house screening would be conducted by a team of health workers for everyone above 2 years of age. He elaborated on the strategies to be applied for detecting leprosy cases in the district. Joint director of Health Services, Sonitpur, Dr Rupak Baruah, emphasised that no household should be left unvisited, and no individual above 2 years of age should remain unscreened. 

Related Posts:

Inspector of schools Prabhat Das, DIPRO Ankita Gogoi, SDMOs, BPMs, and other concerned officials from the Health Department, NHM, and district administration were present at the meeting. 

7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The Hills Times -
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December Autumn Cherry Blossom In Meghalaya: When, Where, And How To See 8 High-Protein Indian Breakfast Recipes To Fuel Your Day Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram