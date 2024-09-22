30.4 C
Sonitpur, Morigaon Police seize drugs in two seperate operations

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: The Assam Police have intensified anti-drug operations, resulting in significant narcotics seizures and arrests in Sonitpur and Morigaon districts, the city police officials informed on Sunday.

The Sonitpur Police, in a post on the micro-blogging site X, reported a major haul during a recent operation conducted on Sunday.

“During the search, 94 containers filled with suspected brown sugar and 996 grams of suspected ganja were recovered from the possession of the apprehended accused person. Legal action is being initiated,” the post read.

Meanwhile, the Morigaon Police, in connection with Jagiroad PS Case No-163/24, arrested two individuals involved in narcotics activities.

In a post on X, the Morigaon Police stated, “Co-accused persons, namely Rajdeep Deka and Siva Kewot, have been arrested, and 1.5 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession.”

Both the Sonitpur and Morigaon Police are now pursuing legal proceedings against the accused as part of their broader strategy to dismantle drug networks.

