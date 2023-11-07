Soon constables to get powers to investigate cases: Proposes ADGP Assam, CID

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 7: Reports emerged on Tuesday that a proposal has been made to empower constables with a bachelor’s degree and six years of police experience to investigate pending cases in Assam’s police stations.

- Advertisement -

The proposal was made by Munna Prasad Gupta, Additional Director of Police (ADGP), Assam CID, to the Director General of Assam Police (DGP), GP Singh. In the proposal, ADGP Gupta suggested that all ASI (UB) and Head Constables (UB), Naik (UB), Lance Naik (UB) and Constables (UB), who are graduates and have six years of police experience, should be given investigative powers for cases carrying up to seven years of imprisonment.

A new proposal has been put forward to reduce the required experience for promotion from Constable (UB) to Lance Naik (UB) from 10 years to six years. The decision is aimed at allowing promotions within eight years of service.

The proposal also suggests that Constables, Lance Naiks, Naiks, Head Constables and ASIs must first complete a training programme and pass a test as prescribed by the DGP, Assam. Furthermore, a proposal to assign investigation responsibilities to constables is under consideration. If approved by the DGP, it will be forwarded to the Home Department for further action.