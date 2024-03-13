Soon ‘Ekta Mall’ promoting Made in India initiative to foray into Guwahati city by next year: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 13: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of the Ekta Mall in Guwahati during a Bhumi Pujan ceremony on Wednesday. The mall, aimed at promoting ‘Made in India’ products, is part of a nationwide initiative with plans for similar establishments in all 28 states and eight Union Territories of India.

The project, funded by the Centre and the state government, has a budget of Rs 298 crores, with Rs 226 crores provided by the Centre and the remaining Rs 72 crores by the state government. The mall will feature stalls from every district of the state and periodic exhibitions of products from other states.

It is also planned to include two auditoriums and is expected to be completed within a year. The Ekta Mall project seeks to connect local artisans with consumers and centralize indigenous products.

During the announcement, the Chief Minister confidently predicted BJP’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and criticized the opposition, claiming that the Congress could not field strong candidates due to fear of losing.

The upcoming political battle in Nagaon and Karimganj is attracting attention, with BJP candidates Suresh Bora and Kripanath Mallah set to face Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury.

The potential dissolution of the alliance between Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Topon Kumar Gogoi, both previous victors from Jorhat, has also been discussed. Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi, who will be contesting from Jorhat, for his stance on the eviction of Miyas from illegally occupied lands.