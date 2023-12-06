Sootea prepares for biennial conference of Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Dec 5: The upcoming third biennial conference of the Srimanta Sankardev Namdharma Samaj in Biswanath district is scheduled to take place in Sootea on December 23 and 24, as announced in a press release. The event will be hosted at the Namghar of the Sootea regional committee, situated at Seuj Path, Kacharigaon. The agenda for the first day includes the hoisting of the institutional flag, Usha Kirtan, a cleanliness drive, a religious procession, and nam prasanga. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika will inaugurate the religious procession, which will be followed by cultural competitions chaired by Santosh Barua, and a delegates meeting inaugurated by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur. The second day will feature a plantation drive inaugurated by Palak Sarma, BDO of the Sootea development block, along with diha nam and nam competitions. The main session, chaired by Lakhi Kanta Bora, chairman of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat, will include Dr Dilip Barua, principal of Tangla HSS, as an appointed speaker. Additionally, Dr Anjan Ozah, former principal of Chaiduar College, will unveil a special publication for the occasion. The reception committee has appealed for cooperation from the local residents.