35.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 16, 2025
type here...

South Salmara DTO Caught on Camera Abusing Youth, Video Sparks Public Outrage

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: A video of South Salmara-Mankachar District Transport Officer (DTO) Pawan Thakuriya verbally abusing and threatening a young man has gone viral on social media, igniting widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

- Advertisement -

The incident reportedly took place when the youth approached Thakuriya to claim a rightful payment. Instead of addressing the issue, the officer allegedly responded with threats and obscene language, all captured on camera and in the presence of bystanders.

Related Posts:

The footage has triggered sharp criticism from civil society and the public, with many questioning how an official engaging in such behavior continues to hold a position of authority. The officer’s conduct has been widely viewed as a blatant misuse of power and a violation of the standards expected from public servants.

As the video continues to circulate, social media users and activists are demanding immediate and strict disciplinary action against Thakuriya. The incident has reignited discussions about the need for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms within the administrative machinery.

View all stories
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

How Experts Predict Cricket Matches – Key Analysis Methods

The Hills Times -
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking