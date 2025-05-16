South Salmara DTO Caught on Camera Abusing Youth, Video Sparks Public Outrage

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 16: A video of South Salmara-Mankachar District Transport Officer (DTO) Pawan Thakuriya verbally abusing and threatening a young man has gone viral on social media, igniting widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

The incident reportedly took place when the youth approached Thakuriya to claim a rightful payment. Instead of addressing the issue, the officer allegedly responded with threats and obscene language, all captured on camera and in the presence of bystanders.

The footage has triggered sharp criticism from civil society and the public, with many questioning how an official engaging in such behavior continues to hold a position of authority. The officer’s conduct has been widely viewed as a blatant misuse of power and a violation of the standards expected from public servants.

As the video continues to circulate, social media users and activists are demanding immediate and strict disciplinary action against Thakuriya. The incident has reignited discussions about the need for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms within the administrative machinery.