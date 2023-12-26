South Salmara Police Conducts Raid

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a decisive move against illicit activities, the South Salmara District Police conducted a raid based on credible source inputs. The operation, carried out at the residence of Rahidul Islam under MKCR PS, resulted in the apprehension of three individuals.

- Advertisement -

During the raid, law enforcement discovered and seized 13 plastic containers, weighing a total of 15.16 grams, suspected to be associated with the consumption of heroin. In response to these findings, a case has been officially registered at MKCR PS, underscoring the police’s commitment to addressing and curbing illicit activities in the region.

The prompt and decisive action by the South Salmara District Police reflects their ongoing efforts to maintain community safety and combat substance abuse within their jurisdiction.