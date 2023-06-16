Spear Corp Warriors organise city trophy tour for 1st Red Shield Badminton Tournament

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 15: Spear Corp Warriors successfully organised a city trophy tour for the highly anticipated 1st Red Shield Badminton Tournament at DPG Higher Secondary School, Jagun. The event witnessed a series of cultural activities in collaboration with local youth organisations and schools in the Jagun region.

The day was filled with excitement as various performances took place, including a Pipe Band and Jazz Band Display by Assam Rifles, Bihu dance, Gurkha dance, Khukri dance, and Naga cultural dance, presented by enthusiastic youth organisations. Both children and adults participated in the event with great enthusiasm, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

The tournament aims to provide a platform for talented badminton players from the region to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. With players expected to come from all across Assam, the Indian Army believes that this tournament will not only promote the sport of badminton but also encourage young individuals to embrace the sport.

The Red Shield Badminton Tournament reflects Spear Corps’ commitment to the people of Assam, and the organisers are determined to ensure its grand success. The event garnered significant attention, with over 400 spectators attending the program, further highlighting the enthusiasm and support for the tournament.