Specially abled children faring well in HSLC felicitated in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 17: Four CWSN (Children with Special Needs) students, who cleared the recently held HSLC examinations, were felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at a brief ceremony held at the conference hall of the DC’s Office here on Friday. The programme was organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Sonitpur was attended by ADC Kavita Kakoti Konwar, Deputy Secretary, Tourism department, Romy Baruah, ADC Morigaon, Dyotiva Bora and officials of SSA.

One of students who were felicitated was Parismit Dey of Sirajuli who suffers from low vision and scored distinction with 93% marks and letter marks in 5 subjects. Mrinmoy Sharma who has locomotor disability cleared the HSLC exam in second division from Bihaguri HS School, was also felicitated on the occasion. Also felicitated was Fatima Khatun who cleared the exams with third division marks from Solmara HS School and has locomotor disability and she appeared in the examinations by writing with her foot. The fourth student who was felicitated on the occasion was Isha Koch who has low vision disability and cleared the exam with third division marks from Bihaguri Girls HS School.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said the programme has been organised with the aim to encourage the students who cleared the HSLC examination in spite of their disability and wished them a bright future. All of the students have expressed their willingness to pursue higher education, and the DC said the Sonitpur district administration will continue to work towards identifying and helping Children With Special Needs and extend all support possible to help them complete their studies.

A total of six CWSN students of Sonitpur district had cleared the HSLC exams but two of them – Ajmera Sultan and Manorom Nath – could not attend the programme due to health issues.