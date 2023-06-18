23.9 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 18, 2023
type here...

Specially abled children faring well in HSLC felicitated in Sonitpur

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 17: Four CWSN (Children with Special Needs) students, who cleared the recently held HSLC examinations, were felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at a brief ceremony held at the conference hall of the DC’s Office here on Friday. The programme was organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Sonitpur was attended by ADC Kavita Kakoti Konwar, Deputy Secretary, Tourism department, Romy Baruah, ADC Morigaon, Dyotiva Bora and officials of SSA.

- Advertisement -

One of students who were felicitated was Parismit Dey of Sirajuli who suffers from low vision and scored distinction with 93% marks and letter marks in 5 subjects. Mrinmoy Sharma who has locomotor disability cleared the HSLC exam in second division from Bihaguri HS School, was also felicitated on the occasion. Also felicitated was Fatima Khatun who cleared the exams with third division marks from Solmara HS School and has locomotor disability and she appeared in the examinations by writing with her foot. The fourth student who was felicitated on the occasion was Isha Koch who has low vision disability and cleared the exam with third division marks from Bihaguri Girls HS School.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra said the programme has been organised with the aim to encourage the students who cleared the HSLC examination in spite of their disability and wished them a bright future. All of the students have expressed their willingness to pursue higher education, and the DC said the Sonitpur district administration will continue to work towards identifying and helping Children With Special Needs and extend all support possible to help them complete their studies.

A total of six CWSN students of Sonitpur district had cleared the HSLC exams but two of them – Ajmera Sultan and Manorom Nath – could not attend the programme due to health issues.

Career Options In Psychology
Career Options In Psychology
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics?
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India
Slowest Animals In The World
Slowest Animals In The World
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Demand for winter capital in Tura comes to the fore

The Hills Times - 0
Career Options In Psychology Is Coconut Water Safe For Diabetics? 10 Anti-Ageing Fruits For A Youthful Glow Interesting Wedding Rituals Of North East India Slowest Animals In The World