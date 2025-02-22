Sribhumi Police Dismantle Large-Scale Mobile Theft Racket 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: Sribhumi police have successfully cracked a major mobile snatching racket associated with West Bengal, arresting six people and confiscating a big stock of stolen mobiles and parts. This operation is a major breakthrough in the battle against organized mobile snatching in the area.

Based on certain intelligence inputs, Nilambazar Police conducted a midnight raid in the railway gate complex of Sribhumi city. The operation resulted in the arrest of six suspects and seizure of ten sacks containing pilfered mobile phone components. The arrested suspects are suspected to be members of an extensive network dealing in illegal mobile devices and accessories.

More probes established that the gang had been active in Sribhumi for a long time after infiltrating from West Bengal. The case turned a corner when police arrested a suspect, Sheikh Aslam, in Suprakandi with seven stolen mobile phones on him. His questioning yielded important clues that led officers to a rented house in the railway gate locality.

There, police authorities recovered a total of 39 premium Android phones together with a huge quantity of stolen mobile accessories. The market value of the confiscated goods is in lakhs, which reflects the magnitude of the illegal racket.

The arrested men have been identified as Sheikh Aslam, Nur Uddin, Tuta Sheikh, Hakim Sheikh, Amirul Islam, and Asma Sheikh. The authorities are still investigating to find out the extent of the racket and the possible connections with a larger mobile theft network.