Sribhumi Schools Under Fire as HSLC Pass Rate Drops to State’s Lowest

GUWAHATI, APR 12: In the wake of dismal results in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, the Inspector of Schools for Sribhumi District, Sri Neelam Jyoti Das (AES-1), has issued show-cause notices to principals and headmasters of all government and provincialized high and higher secondary schools that recorded pass percentages below 30%.

Sribhumi district reported the lowest pass percentage in Assam—only 47.96%—as announced by the Assam Secondary School Examination Board (ASSEB) on April 11, 2025.

The notices, addressed to the heads of underperforming institutions listed in Annexure-A, expressed serious concerns over poor academic standards, irregular classroom activities, and administrative lapses. The Inspector strongly criticized the failure to maintain consistent teaching practices, which he stated were depriving students of their right to quality education.

“The result also shows that classes are not being held regularly and properly in your school, hence depriving students from their right to get good quality education to secure their future,” the letter stated.

The show-cause directive mandates the school heads to respond within three days, with a warning of disciplinary action under applicable education service rules if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

Additionally, a meeting has been scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Bhikamchand Balika Vidyaniketan H.S. School, Sribhumi. Attendance is compulsory for all school heads whose institutions have underperformed.

The move follows growing public dissatisfaction, with communities voicing concerns over deteriorating education quality, lack of student discipline, and ineffective school administration throughout the district.