Stage set for third phase of LS polls in Assam, elaborate preparations underway

HT Digital,

Guwahati, May 6: As the third phase of Lok Sabha elections approaches in Assam, preparations are in full swing under the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel, who has unveiled a detailed plan to ensure a seamless and efficient polling process across the four constituencies scheduled for voting.

- Advertisement -

The CEO’s office has released the latest statistics revealing a comprehensive setup of 9,516 polling stations to cater to the 8,149,091 eligible voters. Within this electorate, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 are female, and 111 identify as the third gender.

Notably, the demographic also includes 73,690 differently-abled voters and 1,529 individuals aged above 100 years. Additionally, the electoral landscape is set to welcome 210,177 new voters, adding to the vibrancy of the democratic exercise.

In anticipation of a significant voter turnout, meticulous arrangements have been put in place at each polling station to ensure a smooth and hassle-free voting experience for all citizens.

This includes the deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, and all necessary equipment to facilitate the voting process efficiently.

- Advertisement -

A total of 47 candidates, comprising 41 males and 6 females, are vying for representation in the upcoming elections.

Notably, the Barpeta constituency boasts the highest number of candidates, while the Guwahati constituency reports the lowest figure. These preparations underscore the commitment of election authorities to uphold the integrity and accessibility of the electoral process, fostering democratic participation and representation.