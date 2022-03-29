State Govt Takes Over Assets Of Nagaon, Cachar Paper Mills

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 28: After long and sustained efforts, dialogues and meetings, Assam Government has finally taken over the assets of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited (HPCL) Nagaon at Jagiroad under Morigaon district; Cachar Paper Mill, Panchgram under Hailakandi district on Monday.

The AIDC was declared as the successful bidder on Monday. On behalf of the Government of Assam, AIDC has taken over the assets of Nagaon and Cachar paper mills, an official statement said.

Adil Khan, MD, AIDC and Moloy Ranjan Thakur, authorised person of official liquidator Kuldeep Verma signed an understanding in presence of Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department and principal secretary KK Dwivedi at Nagaon Paper Mill, Jagiroad on Monday.

In the meantime, a team of AIDC officials has also taken over the assets of Cachar Paper Mill at Panchgram on Monday.

Although the Government of Assam had no stake in the paper mills, the State Government has been relentlessly pursuing to resolve the matter on humanitarian grounds.

After the initiative of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state government had offered a general relief package of Rs 700 crore. The package included settlement of various outstanding dues of employees and workers of HPCL’s assets at Nagaon and Cachar paper mills.

An agreement was signed between the representatives of officers and supervisors’ associations and workers unions of the HPC Limited (in liquidation) and the Government of Assam. The relief package of Rs 700 crore was accorded approval in the cabinet meeting held on September 30, 2021.

The nodal agency for this matter, Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited (AIDC), had participated in the e-auction process of all the assets, plant, technical area, township area of Nagaon and Cachar paper mills pursuant to public announcement on February 26, 2022 at a reserve price of Rs 375 crore.

The Government of Assam has paid the amount of Rs 375 crore and will be distributed by the liquidator as per the norms of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016. The remaining amount of Rs 700 crore will be utilised in clearing the dues of employees and workers of HPC. The Government of Assam also plans to develop the land to promote industrial and economic activities to accelerate the growth of the region.

The land area of the paper mill at Nagaon Paper Mill is 1765 bigha, 33 katha and 24 lessa. Land area of Cachar Paper Mill is 2916 bigha, 1 katha and 7 lessa. Total land area of both the paper mills are 4681 bigha, 34 katha and 17 lessa.