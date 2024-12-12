22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 12, 2024
STF Assam arrest 4 in separate operations; drugs, vehicles seized

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has made significant progress in its ongoing investigations, carrying out two successful operations resulting in two arrests and the seizure of contraband and other items, the police officials informed on Thursday.

In the first operation, a team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak apprehended three co-accused from Tegheria under the jurisdiction of Khetri Police Station.

As per reports, acting on specific intelligence, the team moved swiftly to detain the individuals connected to a case registered at the STF Police Station.

During the operation, the following items were seized: one four-wheeler and five mobile phones.

In a separate incident, another STF team, under the leadership of Inspector Sankar Jyoti Nath, conducted a targeted raid at ISBT, Betkuchi, within the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station.

Subsequently, the operation, based on actionable intelligence, led to the apprehension of a drug peddler.

The team recovered 19 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 239.5 grams (excluding the soap boxes) along with a mobile phone.

