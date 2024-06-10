Storm affected families receive relief aid

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 9: The Relief and Development Department of the Council of Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI), in partnership with the Karbi Anglong Baptist Convention (KABC) and supported by Asia Pacific Baptist Aid (APBAid), implemented a relief intervention response to storm-affected families through the Nihang Karbi Baptist Association (NKBA) in the Panjan-Hirhiri Area of Karbi Anglong district. They distributed tin roofs to 130 families, estimating 6 tin roof sheets for each family, on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The beneficiaries include individuals from various religious communities. The main purpose of this relief intervention is to support in building a robust, storm-resilient community. This particular region has consecutively faced violent storms, which have destroyed plantations of tea, rubber, and areca nuts.

The storm hit the Panjan area under the Nilip Constituency in the last week of March, and the Relief and Development department of CBCNEI received collective information in the first week of April.