HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 13: In Itakhola, a significant development unfolded as Itakhola Police apprehended Ahidur Rahman (49) of Bakula, Jamugurihat, on Tuesday in connection with a rape incident that occurred in Hatinga Garden.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, Ahidur Rahman, a street hawker by trade, was taken into custody by the authorities. He stands accused of exploiting a 21-year-old woman with disabilities from the locality. Following his arrest, Rahman was remanded to judicial custody.