Strike Hits Public Transport, Banking Services In Assam

62 protesters picked up by police in Jorhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 28: Public transport was off the road, while services in the banking and other financial institutions were affected in Assam on Monday, the first day of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions against various ‘wrong’ policies of the government.

Protesters belonging to several trade unions were picked up when they tried to start a march in support of the two-day strike from the Guwahati Club point. They were later released, police said.

City and long-distance buses, cab services, auto-rickshaws and other commercial vehicles decided not to ply on the first day of the general strike leaving the commuters in the lurch.

Banks, insurance companies and all other public sector institutional financial establishments remained closed as the employees did not report for their duties.

Tanker services of various oil companies were also hit as different unions took part in the strike.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against the government policies affecting workers, farmers and people.

Their demands include the scrapping of the labour codes, no privatisation in any form, scrapping of the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), increased allocation of wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and regularisation of contract workers.

The central trade unions that are part of this joint forum are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.

The strike notices have been given by the unions in various sectors, including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance.

SIVASAGAR: Services in all banking institutions, post offices came to a halt and the transport sector observed a total bandh in Sivasagar on Monday in the wake of the nationwide two-day general strike.

The members of the unions carried out a sit-in dharna in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, Sivasagar on Monday and raised slogans against the government.

Led by Kanak Gogoi of the CPI, protesting workers and employees demanded abrogating the Electricity Tariff Bill (Amended) 2021, giving Rs 7,500 support to every individual family outside the income tax net, increasing the minimum wage of a worker to Rs 2,100, and a host of other demands.

JORHAT: Banks, post offices and some other institutes here were closed on Monday as workers struck work in response to a country wide strike called by several trade unions against the “anti-workers’ policy of the government”.

The 2-day strike was called by All India Central Council of Trade Unions and was participated here by several trade unions including CITU, Centre of Sales and Representatives Union (CRU), All Assam Anganwadi Workers Union, All Assam Midday Meal Workers’ Union and other workers’ union, AICCTU, nationalised bank workers union, BSNL workers union, postal workers’ union.

Work was also affected in other establishments like APDCL and LIC as workers staged demonstrations in front of these organisations.

In Jorhat, 62 protesters were picked up by the police for staging a demonstration in front of the Bisturam Barooah hall here.

In Jorhat, All Assam Motor Workers Union also supported the bandh.

CRU Dibyendu Das, AICCTU district secretary Juten Tanti and CITU, Assam state committee member Sunil Baruah alleged that on one hand people were suffering from skyrocketing prices and unemployment and on the other hand the government was selling off public sector enterprises like bank, LIC, railways, etc.