Student becomes DC for one day in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, July 31: Bhagyadeep Rajgarh, a bright and meritorious class 10 student of Bokota Borbam High School, had a remarkable and unforgettable experience on Monday. On this special day, he had the incredible opportunity to become the deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district for a day. This unique and inspiring initiative was made possible by Sivasagar deputy commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav through the novel scheme called ‘Arohan’. The scheme aimed to encourage every school student in the district to dream big, irrespective of their background or circumstances.

As part of the Arohan scheme, 150 class 10 students from the district were randomly selected as mentees by mentors from various professions. Bhagyadeep had the privilege of being mentored by Aditya Vikram Yadav, the DC of Sivasagar. Yadav took this responsibility seriously and dedicated himself to inspiring Bhagyadeep, who comes from a humble background in the tea garden community of Bokota.

Bhagyadeep arrived at the deputy commissioner’s office punctually on the designated day, where he received a warm welcome from Aditya Vikram Yadav, IAS. He actively participated in the proceedings of the District Development Review Meeting held at Sukapha Bhawan. The meeting was attended by other prominent officials, including DDC Sivasagar Bitopan Neog, CEO Zilla Parishad Aswini Doley, inspector of schools Devajyoti Gogoi, and various district officers.