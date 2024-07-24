Student groups protest new alcohol shops in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 23: On Tuesday, three student organisations in Karbi Anglong, Assam, submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner opposing the opening of new alcohol shops in the region. The Karbi Students Association (KSA), Asom Jatiyatabadi Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), and Anti Corruption Youth Power of Assam (ACYPA) jointly expressed their concerns over the proposed establishment of liquor outlets at Lahorijan Sunday Market and Khatkhati Gautam Basti.

The groups argue that Bokajan legislative assembly constituency in Karbi Anglong is already saturated with alcohol vendors. They pointed out that areas such as Lahorijan, Khatkhati, Bokajan, Hanjanglangso, Silonijan, and Chowkihola are overcrowded with liquor shops and bars.

In their statement, the organisations emphasised that the proliferation of alcohol outlets in Bokajan sub-division has become a significant issue. They urged authorities to refrain from opening additional liquor shops, citing concerns for the community’s well-being.

The student bodies maintain that halting the expansion of alcohol vendors would serve the greater good of society in the region.