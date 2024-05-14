Students felicitated in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, May 13: A felicitation ceremony was organised at the Desang Rajabari High School in Sivasagar on Monday for students securing cent percent marks in the HSLC examination.

The ceremony was graced by Sivasagar district commissioner, Aditya Vikram Yadav, Devajtoti Gogoi, inspector of schools and Harsh Khemka, director of Yuvaan Educative LLP, Pranab Baishya, principal of the Desang Rajabari High School and president of the High School Teachers Association, Sivasagar.

The district commissioner asked the achievers to aim higher in the field where they have already excelled. He individually enquired on the career aspiration of all the candidates of tourism and hospitality subject.

Harsh Khemka, director of Yuvaan Educative LLP said that the results of the school in the vocational subject show the rapidly increasing interest of students of government schools in vocational subjects. They now want to pursue skill based learning along with traditional subjects.

A total of seven candidates, Anisha Tanti, Priya Gogoi, Arju Ara Ahmed, Chayanika Boruah, Farhiya Begum, Jesmen Begum, Yesmen Begum secured 100 out of 100 in the tourism and hospitality in the matriculation examination. Vocational education (VE) is being implemented by the Samagra Siksha (Assam) in government schools and government provincialsed schools of the state since 2015 through various elective subjects like electronics and hardware, automotive, healthcare, tourism and hospitality etc. Every year Samagra Siksha, Assam conducts the assessment of all candidates through the Sector Skill Council (SSC) under NSDC.

Samgra Siksha, Assam has been implementing vocational education through training and monitoring partner, Yuvaan Educative LLP (National Skill Development Corporation training partner) in the Desang Rajabari High School. Candidates of the school in classes IX and X have taken tourism and hospitality as an elective subject. Regular guest lectures are conducted by resource persons from the industry and hands on training is provided to candidates in tourist sites.

The felicitation programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the school principal, Pranab Baishya. He said that the introduction of skill based vocational elective subjects by Samagra Siksha, Assam, has enabled the opening of new career avenues for school children.