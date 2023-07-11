Students learn about Army and Assam Rifles at Lokra Battalion event

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 10: On Monday, Lokra Battalion of Agartala Sector under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised an event ‘Know Your Army/Assam Rifles’ at Gyan Vikash Academy, Chariduar in Sonitpur district.

The objective of the event was to educate students about the role and purpose of Army and Assam Rifles and how they serve the nation’s security and well-being. The event was attended by 89 students and 01 teacher who showed great interest and enthusiasm.