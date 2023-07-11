25.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
type here...

Students learn about Army and Assam Rifles at Lokra Battalion event

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, July 10: On Monday, Lokra Battalion of Agartala Sector under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) organised an event ‘Know Your Army/Assam Rifles’ at Gyan Vikash Academy, Chariduar in Sonitpur district.

The objective of the event was to educate students about the role and purpose of Army and Assam Rifles and how they serve the nation’s security and well-being. The event was attended by 89 students and 01 teacher who showed great interest and enthusiasm.

 

Explore The 10 Beautiful Hill Stations In And Around Assam!
Explore The 10 Beautiful Hill Stations In And Around Assam!
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony
Best Dental Colleges in India
Best Dental Colleges in India
Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance
Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance
Beautiful places of Kaziranga National Park
Beautiful places of Kaziranga National Park
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur University VC meets Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss skill-based education

The Hills Times - 0
Explore The 10 Beautiful Hill Stations In And Around Assam! 10 Hanging Plants For Your Balcony Best Dental Colleges in India Diabetes: Best Vegetables For Insulin Resistance Beautiful places of Kaziranga National Park