Saturday, December 30, 2023
Suklabaidya launches motorcycle rally in Jagiroad

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Dec 29: In a proactive move to enhance road safety awareness, state Transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated a motorcycle rally on Friday aimed at educating the people about the importance of road safety. The campaign, initiated on December 19, has successfully covered 97 constituencies across the state, reaching Jagiroad on its journey.

Minister Suklabaidya emphasised the significance of adhering to road safety rules, particularly addressing the younger generation. He urged citizens to prioritize safety measures for themselves and society at large. The launch event in Jagiroad saw the participation of key figures, including state transport commissioner Anup Jain, additional district commissioner Sangita Barthakur of Morigaon district, Mayang circle officer, Morigaon transport officer, Jagiroad College principal Dr Bhaben Chandra Neog, Jagiroad Development Authority chairman Dibyajit Neog, as well as prominent citizens Prabin Deka and Jiten Deka.

