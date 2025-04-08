HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 7: NFR has been decided to operate additional (04) four pairs of summer special trains. The trains will run between SMVT Bengaluru-Narangi stations from April 8 till May 3, Dibrugarh- Kolkata stations from April 12 till June 30, SSS Hubballi-Katihar stations from April 9 till May 3 and Silchar-Kolkata stations from April 10 till June 27.

Special train no 06559 (SMVT Bengaluru – Narangi) Summer special, will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 23:40 hours from 8th April, 2025 (Tuesday)to reach Narangi at 05:00 hours on Friday. Similarly, train no 06560 (Narangi – SMVT Bengaluru) Summer Special will depart from Narangi at05:30 hours from 12thApril, 2025 (Saturday)to reach SMVT Bengaluruat 09:45 hours on Monday. Both the trains will run for 4 trips.