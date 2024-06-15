29 C
Superintendent of Morigaon Handloom & Textile Office arrested

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 14: The superintendent of the Morigaon Handloom & Textile Office, Rabul Saikia, was arrested by the police for allegedly making a proposal of carnal nature to a woman employee in his office on Friday. The woman employee had been facing mental harassment for a long time, which led her to inform the Morigaon district commissioner, Debashis Sarma, on Friday. After thorough investigation of the case, the Morigaon district commissioner instructed the OC of Morigaon PS to take Rabul Saikia, superintendent of the Handloom & Textile office, Morigaon, into police custody. The police interrogation of the accused officer is ongoing.

