Supreme Court Stays Deportation of Assam Woman Declared Foreigner

GUWAHATI, JUNE 25: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stepped into the deportation of Jaynab Bibi, an Assam woman who had been called a foreigner, and ordered a stay on the move. The court heard her contention of Indian citizenship and affidavits showing a series of official papers backing her claim.

A bench of Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh instructed the Union government not to take any coercive action against Bibi until further orders are passed. The court also issued a notice to the Centre, requesting a response, and fixed the next date of hearing on August 25.

Jaynab Bibi, who was represented by lawyers Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi and Akansha Rai, had argued that she is a citizen of India by birth and has spent her whole life in Muamari village situated in Dhing Mouza of Assam’s Nagaon district. Her lawyers argued that she was determined a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal in a “mechanical and arbitrary way.” This was subsequently affirmed by the Gauhati High Court in February 2025.

Referring to a 2024 Supreme Court judgment, her lawyers contended that suspicion alone cannot be the reasons for labeling someone as a foreigner. The burden of proving such allegations, they added, is on the authorities. The court had earlier expressed concern over the arbitrary and unsubstantiated declaration of people as foreigners in Assam, something that has drawn blanket criticism.

To support her case, Bibi produced some documents as evidence. These consisted of her grandfather’s name in the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC), the names of her parents in the 1965 and 1970 voters’ lists, and her own and her husband’s names in subsequent electoral rolls. Her legal team further added that both the Foreigners Tribunal and the High Court had neglected gram panchayat certificates proving her family lineage, even when the Supreme Court has held in the past that these documents would be valid if established to be genuine.

The Supreme Court will now reconsider the case on August 25, following a reading of the Union government’s response to the case.