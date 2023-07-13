25.2 C
Sur Deul Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Celebrates four decades with special event

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, July 12: Sur Deul Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, the prestigious artistic institute of Middle Assam, is celebrating its completion of four decades this year. To mark this significant milestone, a special event featuring a range of cultural programs will be organised on July 22 and 23.

The concluding function on July 23 will be graced by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who will be present as the chief guest. The event aims to showcase the achievements and contributions of Sur Deul Sangeet Mahavidyalaya over the past forty years and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Assam.

A dedicated reception committee has been formed to oversee the arrangements for the event. The committee is led by Kumud Borua as the president, with Dr PC Gogoi, the principal of Sur Deul Mahavidyalaya, serving as the secretary. Manoram Deka and Stuti Prashad Bora have been appointed as joint secretaries.

 

