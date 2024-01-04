15 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 4, 2024
type here...

Suspected heroin seized by Cachar Police

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: In response to credible information, the Cachar Police took decisive action by conducting a special operation targeting the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state. The operation resulted in the successful seizure of 600 grams of suspected heroin. As a result of police intervention, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this illicit activity.

- Advertisement -

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the operation, sharing the news on social media (formerly Twitter): ‘Based on credible information, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighboring state and recovered 600 gms of suspected heroin.

Two persons have been apprehended in this connection.

Well done, @assampolice!’”

10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Ambulance, other agencies not to use sirens similar to police

The Hills Times - 0
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday Spice Up Your Dishes With Edible Flowers That Double As Flavorful Herbs 6 Upcoming Bridge Projects In India That Will Boost Connectivity