Suspected heroin seized by Cachar Police

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Jan 3: In response to credible information, the Cachar Police took decisive action by conducting a special operation targeting the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state. The operation resulted in the successful seizure of 600 grams of suspected heroin. As a result of police intervention, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with this illicit activity.
Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the operation, sharing the news on social media (formerly Twitter): ‘Based on credible information, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighboring state and recovered 600 gms of suspected heroin.
Two persons have been apprehended in this connection.
Well done, @assampolice!’”