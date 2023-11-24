Suspected ULFA-I Cadres Launch Grenade Attack At Army Camp In Dirak

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 23: In a concerning incident, two individuals on motorcycles, believed to be ULFA-I cadres, carried out a grenade attack on an army camp situated at Kopahtoli near Dirak in the upper Assam district of Tinsukia on Wednesday.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties thus far. The explosion occurred in front of the gate of 19 Grenadiers at Dirak at approximately 7:40 PM.

Security forces have swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated an extensive manhunt to apprehend the suspects. The motive behind the attack is suspected to be a demonstration of ULFA-I’s presence, especially in anticipation of their upcoming foundation day.

The incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, and authorities are actively working to ensure the safety and security of the affected area.