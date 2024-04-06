SVEEP organises voter awareness prog

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 5: The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) cell organised a voter awareness programme by performing street plays in front of the district commissioner’s office here on Friday. The street play was witnessed by general observer Jaydip Mukhopadhay, IAS; expenditure observer Shankar Lal Verma, IRS; police observer T Uniel Kichu Ao, and the district election officer. The voter awareness programme aimed to promote voter education and literacy ahead of the upcoming elections.

The highlight of the programme was a compelling street play performed by renowned actor Rajib Kro. Through his captivating portrayal, Kro endeavoured to encourage voters to exercise their democratic right responsibly. The street play not only emphasised the importance of voting but also provided guidance on how to cast a vote even without a voter identity card, ensuring that every eligible citizen can participate in selecting their representatives who safeguard their constitutional rights.

SVEEP, the flagship programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI), plays a pivotal role in spreading voter awareness and promoting electoral participation across the nation. This event in Diphu is a testament to the commitment towards fostering a more informed and engaged electorate.

At the end of the street performance, the observers, district election officer, including district icons like Khorsing Terang, Mount Everester; noted singer Pokhila Lekthepi, and actor Rajib Kro, inaugurated the district mascots ‘Ik and Ingji’ (Brother and Sister), and ‘VOSOBIPO’, the Indian cuckoo symbolising a new season of democratic engagement. Additionally, they inaugurated a board for a signature campaign on voter awareness and a ‘Make a Pose, Take a Snap’ board, further enhancing voter engagement and participation in the electoral process.